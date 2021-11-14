Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $23,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

