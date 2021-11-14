Thomasville National Bank Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1,783.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $46,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,674. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $244.00 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $226.15 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.11.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

