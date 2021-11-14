Thomasville National Bank Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 82.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,961,000 after acquiring an additional 669,078 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.26, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

