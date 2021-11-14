Thomasville National Bank Has $19.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 123.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 109,318 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 155.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,227.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 99,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 96,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.30 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $82.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

