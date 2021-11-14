Thomasville National Bank Has $4.84 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.34 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $216.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

