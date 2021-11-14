Thomasville National Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank owned 0.10% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10,697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 50,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 48,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3,582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 33,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,305,000 after buying an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,073,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $117.40 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $88.54 and a one year high of $118.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.65 and a 200 day moving average of $109.74.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.