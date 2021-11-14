Thomasville National Bank Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH raised its position in S&P Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,026,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,100,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,607,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $453.36 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $476.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

