Thomasville National Bank Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $241.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.58 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.78 and a 200-day moving average of $226.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

