Thomasville National Bank Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $241.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.58 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

