Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $19,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,909,000 after purchasing an additional 674,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,532,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after acquiring an additional 284,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,806,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SIGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

