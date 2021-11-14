Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 556,624 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 885,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556,624 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ranpak were worth $22,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 222,500 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 2.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 583,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 111.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after buying an additional 358,449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,266,000 after purchasing an additional 544,521 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $210,665.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $632,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACK opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $41.26.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PACK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

