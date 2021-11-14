Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $19.08 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 464.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 42.7% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 632.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 57,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

AEP opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.03. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

