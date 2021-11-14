Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $20,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.00.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $671.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $630.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.82 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

