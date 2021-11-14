Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,367 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.38% of Endava worth $22,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.4% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,875,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 21.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 26.4% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,770,000 after purchasing an additional 124,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Endava by 38.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after buying an additional 938,800 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Endava during the second quarter worth approximately $5,847,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $166.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.65, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $171.49.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

DAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

