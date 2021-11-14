Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $25,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.