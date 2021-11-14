Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 20,881 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,881 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in RingCentral were worth $23,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.90.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total transaction of $5,316,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,505,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $57,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,326 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,514. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $276.24 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.80 and a 200 day moving average of $256.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

