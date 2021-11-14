Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

THRY stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Thryv has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.93.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $380,665.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 917,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $28,637,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,656,509 shares of company stock worth $51,390,826 over the last 90 days. 59.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thryv stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Thryv as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

