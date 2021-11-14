TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

TMST opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.06.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth $135,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

