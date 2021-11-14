TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TMC opened at $3.31 on Friday. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). Analysts expect that TMC the metals will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TMC the metals stock. Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,543,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,000. Loews Corp owned 0.58% of TMC the metals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

