Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,845 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Tower Semiconductor worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 30,851.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $36.59 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

