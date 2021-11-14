Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $221.16 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $224.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

