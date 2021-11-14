Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 5,135 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,542% compared to the average volume of 141 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

FREE stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $479.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,884,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 184,554 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 6.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after purchasing an additional 42,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after purchasing an additional 145,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 4.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,116,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

