Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNLIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Trainline has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

