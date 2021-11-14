TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAC. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.78.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -7.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransAlta by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TransAlta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

