TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $60.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target reduced by Truist Securities from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRIP. Truist lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.94.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 116.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,943 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 215,309 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 17.8% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 174,206 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at $16,120,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 1,923.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,924 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 398,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,923 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

