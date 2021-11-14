Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Triton International worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRTN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Amundi bought a new position in Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Triton International by 341.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Triton International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRTN shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Triton International news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,362,500. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. Triton International’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

