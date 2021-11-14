Truist Securiti Weighs in on Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of TAST opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.63. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,386,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,360,000 after buying an additional 147,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 57,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

