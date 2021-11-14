Truist Securities Trims NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Target Price to $75.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NUVA. Loop Capital began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -110.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

