Truist Trims TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price to $60.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target decreased by Truist from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TRIP stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.31.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.