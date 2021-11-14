Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

OTCMKTS TUEM opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $177.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fred Hand purchased 235,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $427,024.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Paul Metcalf purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 485,925 shares of company stock worth $851,524. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,509,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,251,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,499,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 240,300 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

