Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a speculative buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 46.61 ($0.61) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £667.17 million and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 22.13 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87).

In related news, insider Les Wood purchased 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

