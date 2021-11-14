Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.32) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.32) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.00). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

TPTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Shares of TPTX opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $141.30.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

