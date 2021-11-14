Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $549.31

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $549.31 and last traded at $549.31, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $543.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total transaction of $5,392,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,914 shares of company stock worth $24,583,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after purchasing an additional 272,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

