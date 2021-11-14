Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after purchasing an additional 364,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after buying an additional 113,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.23. 2,791,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,397. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

