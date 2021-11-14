UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 3,719 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,855 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $94,400,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $24,296,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $22,708,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $21,104,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. BTIG Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Northcoast Research cut Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

NYSE SHAK opened at $84.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -168.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

