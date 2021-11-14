UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 7,508 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viasat by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,604,000 after purchasing an additional 369,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Viasat by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,292,000 after purchasing an additional 329,571 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Viasat by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 317,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,077,000 after purchasing an additional 313,550 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSAT opened at $53.59 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 111.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Viasat news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

