UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,017 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of ACV Auctions worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,195,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

ACVA stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. On average, analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 123,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,476,535.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,708.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

