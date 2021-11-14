UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.72 Million Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CONMED by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CONMED by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in CONMED by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CNMD opened at $151.55 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $93.22 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,480 shares of company stock worth $14,287,078. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

