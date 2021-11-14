UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.00.
OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 1-year low of $149.45 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.22.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
