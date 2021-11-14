UBS Group Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.14 ($77.81).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €56.09 ($65.99) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.08.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.