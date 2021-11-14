Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 406.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,467 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 1,651.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UA shares. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE UA opened at $21.29 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

In related news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $7,516,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,789 shares of company stock worth $14,091,576. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

