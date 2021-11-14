Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after purchasing an additional 319,309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $62.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

