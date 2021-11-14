United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 97.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157,339 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Airlines by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after buying an additional 685,285 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,754,000 after acquiring an additional 579,757 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,889,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($8.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

