Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

UTL opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. Unitil has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $672.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,697,000 after acquiring an additional 60,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 170,492 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,719,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

