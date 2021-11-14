Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UEIC. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of UEIC opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $517.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth $252,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 47.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 60,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

