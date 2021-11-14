Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.24 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.75.

UEIC traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. 73,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,814. The stock has a market cap of $517.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,474 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Universal Electronics worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

