Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

UBA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

UBA stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $819.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.43%.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 5,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 160,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 428,513 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.