US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report $247.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $241.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $974.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $978.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. US Ecology’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in US Ecology in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of US Ecology stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 82,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,079. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

