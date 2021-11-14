US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.05 million.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 89.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the second quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 273.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.