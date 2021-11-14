USDJ Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.77 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

